Windy and cold conditions continue through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong winds are expected to continue Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Peak wind gusts Thursday afternoon reached near 50-60 mph for many communities in SE MN and NE IA.

Local Wind gusts (KTTC)

Rochester and Mason City experienced the strongest wind gusts with speeds reaching near 55-60 mph. Pretty everyone had winds exceeding 30-35 mph Thursday.

3-Day preview (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest around 15-20 mph with some gusts reaching near 30 at times. Highs will return to the middle and lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph Saturday with partly sunny skies. Our next weather-maker will move into the region on Easter Sunday bringing the chance of a rain/snow mix through the afternoon. Highs on Easter Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

Temperature Outlooks (KTTC)

I do have some positive news as we look towards the final two weeks of April. Both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks are looking warmer for the upper Midwest! We could see the return of the 60s by the following weekend!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Cold temperatures will continue Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll finally start seeing warmer temperatures on Tuesday before another rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs return to the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Then the 60s could finally make an appearance in the forecast by the following Saturday and Sunday.

Nick

