Very windy and cold today; remaining unseasonably cold through Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that has been producing clouds, rough winds, and showers in the area over the past couple of days continues to keep our weather blustery and rather cold. In fact, as it slowly migrates eastward from northern Minnesota toward the Great Lakes today, the strongest winds of the week will impact our area. Expect strong west winds with gray skies throughout the day and a few snow showers and sprinkles in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values only in the teens to low 20s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the entire area until 7 PM as gusts will reach 50 miles per hour at times, causing debris to become airborne creating problems for high-profile vehicles.

We'll have clouds and strong winds today with a few snow showers later on. (KTTC)

We'll have gray skies and strong winds all day long. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. (KTTC)

Winds will remain rather gusty through the overnight hours tonight while skies clear off a bit. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s late tonight with wind chill values falling into the single digits at times.

Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 miles per hour all day long. (KTTC)

The entire area is in a Wind Advisory until 7 PM. Gusts will reach 50 miles per hour at times. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine throughout our Friday, but Good Friday’s weather will only be marginally better than the past few days. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with raw, gusty west winds that will reach 25 miles per hour at times and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Wind chill levels tomorrow will be in the teens and 20s.

We'll have bright, but cold weather this weekend. Easter Sunday will feature afternoon rain and snow showers with brisk winds. (KTTC)

After a bright and chilly Saturday, Easter Sunday will feature increasing cloud cover during the late morning with a few light snow showers and sprinkles in the afternoon. High temperatures for both weekend days will be around 40 degrees, which is more than 15 degrees colder than the seasonal average.

There will be a chance of brief snow and rain showers next Monday, mainly in the morning with rain chances returning late Tuesday and for a portion of next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Monday with mid and then upper 40s expected toward the middle of the week.

We'll have cold, March-like weather through Easter with a slight warm-up next week. (KTTC)

Sunshine will become more prominent later next week while temperatures finally warm a bit. Look for high temperatures in the low 50s next Thursday and then upper 50s to low 60s for Friday and the following weekend.

Temps will be cold through the weekend, but warmer days are ahead down the road. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.