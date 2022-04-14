Advertisement

Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements

Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Democrats have decided to give up their seats in the state Assembly.

Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in November. He said that he has spent too many days and nights in Madison away from his wife and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her and their three children. Milroy was first elected to the Assembly in 2008.

Sondy Pope of Mount Horeb also announced her retirement Thursday. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2002. She said in her announcement that she wants to spend more time with loved ones and travel.

Nine Democrats and 13 Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Three Democratic and three Republican senators have said they’re not running again.

Most Read

Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Lewiston-Altura Track Damage
Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm
Crash I-35
Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds

Latest News

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19
Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul announces an environmental lawsuit in Green Bay on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football...
Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl