Advertisement

Texas lawmakers respond as second bus of immigrants arrives in DC

A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

Some Texas lawmakers support Gov. Abbott’s plan, but some of their colleagues are calling the bus trip a political stunt.

Noting that Texas is bearing the burden of an unsecured border, Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants, who are awaiting deportation trials to Washington D.C.

Two buses have arrived so far, filled with only those who, according to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), volunteered for the trip.

“[It] wouldn’t surprise me if we take people to Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, but we’re trying to move people to where they want to go as an option,” Sessions said. “I support what the governor is doing.”

But it’s the location: Washington D.C., that feeds into concerns that the bus trips are purely political.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said the governor is using the trips to make a political point, though he does agree with Abbott on some facets of immigration, such as his push to keep Title 42.

“He’s trying to get publicity. But, you know, that’s the whole key I think people need to understand that, that we at the border, we’re the ones that see the whole thing. We’re the ones who see the migrants,” Cuellar said.

Politically, this is all part of broader conflict at the border. Immigration has been one of the most divisive issues between the primary parties and it remains so, as the next election cycle nears.

Title 42 was first written decades ago to prevent sick immigrants from crossing the U.S. border. It was enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it’s set to end next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Lewiston-Altura Track Damage
Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm
Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed

Latest News

Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
Jennifer Carnahan
Archived article from Ausgust 2021 - Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns
Jennifer Carnahan
Archived article from August 2021 - Anton Lazzaro’s hearing is rescheduled and top legislators are calling for Carnahan to step down
Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan
Wife of late congressman Jim Hagedorn running for his seat