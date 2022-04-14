Strong winds and wintry temps today; remaining March-like for Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that has been producing clouds, rough winds, and showers in the area over the past couple of days continues to keep our weather blustery and rather cold. In fact, as it slowly migrates eastward from northern Minnesota toward the Great Lakes today, the strongest winds of the week will impact our area. Expect strong west winds with gray skies throughout the day and a few snow showers and sprinkles in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values only in the teens to low 20s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Rochester and the eastern part of our local area until 7 PM as gusts will reach 50 miles per hour at times, causing debris to become airborne and creating problems for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning has been added for our western counties, including Alber Lea and Mason City effective until 7 PM as gusts will reach 65 miles per hour at times.

We'll have gray skies and strong winds throughout the day with snow showers at times and wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s. (KTTC)

Wind gusts will reach 50 miles per hour at times today with blustery conditions continuing through tonight. (KTTC)

Wind chill levels will be in the teens and 20s today and tonight. (KTTC)

Rochester and the eastern part of our area are in a Wind Advisory with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning is in effect for our western counties. (KTTC)

Winds will remain rather gusty through the overnight hours tonight while skies clear off a bit. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s late tonight with wind chill values falling into the single digits at times.

We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine throughout our Friday, but Good Friday’s weather will only be marginally better than the past few days. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with raw, gusty west winds that will reach 25 miles per hour at times and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Wind chill levels tomorrow will be in the teens and 20s.

We'll have sunshine for at least part of each of the next three days with chilly temperatures. (KTTC)

After a bright and chilly Saturday, Easter Sunday will feature increasing cloud cover during the late morning with a few light snow showers and sprinkles in the afternoon. High temperatures for both weekend days will be around 40 degrees, which is more than 15 degrees colder than the seasonal average.

We'll have snow showers on Easter with light rain at times next week while temps slowly warm over the next several days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of brief snow and rain showers next Monday, mainly in the morning with rain chances returning late Tuesday and for a portion of next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Monday with mid and then upper 40s expected toward the middle of the week.

Sunshine will become more prominent later next week while temperatures finally warm a bit. Look for high temperatures in the low 50s next Thursday and then upper 50s to low 60s for Friday and the following weekend.

Temps will warm a little each day and will finally reach the 50s late next week. (KTTC)

