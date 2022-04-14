Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say

(Gray News) - The Republican National Committee voted Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

This is according to media reports that cited a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called the group biased.

“Today the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” the news release said.

“To be clear, we are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD.”

