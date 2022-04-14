Local leaders highlight Rochester startup culture

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester could be home to a fortune 500 company in the next decade, at least that’s what state leaders think could happen if Rochester plays its cards right.

Thursday, Rochester area business owners and leaders gathered with the Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove to highlight the southeast corner of the state. Round table participants agreed that with the talent and innovation Rochester has, it makes for a great startup culture.

“Having a strong foundation in Rochester has really allowed us to grow really fast,” Nanodropper co-founder Robbie Spencer said.

Nanodropper is the perfect example. The startup was created in the height of the pandemic, and now has about 700 locations in 49 states.

“Nanodropper offers an adaptor for your eyedrop bottles,” he said. “It twists on and fits on 90 plus percent of all drops on the market. Replaces the original cap, twists on and reduces the size of the drop by 75 percent. The reason that’s valuable, is someone with a glaucoma eyedrop medication prescription, those drops can cost $500 per month. It stretches that one month to three months. So, it’s saving them two refills, basically.”

DEED announced Thursday that the state has logged its sixth straight month of job growth. However, there continues to be a labor shortage. There’s about 2.7 open jobs for every one person searching for a job, according to Grove. Leaders agree that Minnesota needs to be deliberate and call out its strengths to entice more people to come to the state.

“How do we get a little less humble, and a little more promotional about our state to live and grow?” Grove said. “And not just in the metro. Rochester is one of the best cities in the country to live if you have a family. World class education. World class medical science. Great startup ecosystem. That’s the kind of message we need to be more vocal about.”

Equity was another focus of Thursday’s roundtable. Grove said the state needs to focus on workers of color and young people.

“Minnesota has had some pretty stunning racial disparities in the last few years,” he added.

According to Grove, Minnesota is also 50th in the country in the number of young people who take the computer science examination. In light of that, equity was another piece of Thursday’s message. Grove said the state needs to focus on workers of color and young people.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.