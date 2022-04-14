Advertisement

High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds
(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds.

The ferry which connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County closed about 9 a.m. as winds began picking up across southern Wisconsin. The ferry began running 24/7 at the end of March after it was idled for the winter.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee recorded a wind gust of 55 mph. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that high winds broke a window on the 15th floor of the Chase Tower in the city's downtown early Thursday afternoon. Police closed the sidewalks below and no injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers urged fans who planned to tailgate before the 4:14 p.m. home opener not to set up tents or canopies for the sake of everyone’s safety. The ballclub says even small grills and tables could be on the move.

Most Read

Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Lewiston-Altura Track Damage
Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm
Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements