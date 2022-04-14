Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Walz discusses aid for Taopi

Governor Walz visits Taopi
By Zach Fuller
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz made a visit to Taopi to tour the tornado damage and speak with residents there.

KTTC exclusively spoke with the governor as he walked around the town.

Walz said he’s thankful and grateful that no one was killed in the storm. He is also thankful for the emergency managers and the mayor for all the help provided to the town in the aftermath of the devastation.

Walz said the state will step in and help provide aid to the town to help with the damage and cleanup if Taopi doesn’t reach the threshold for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid.

The aid from the state would help with roads, infrastructure and getting power to homes.

Walz didn’t have a number for how much aid could be provided to the town.

