Advertisement

DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater

The state Department of Natural Resources has restarted efforts to set standards for bacteria in groundwater after conservatives on the agency’s policy board killed the attempt in February
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has restarted efforts to set standards for bacteria in groundwater after conservatives on the agency’s policy board killed the attempt in February.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the board on Wednesday authorized a public hearing and comment period on a new rule-making process to set groundwater standards for E. coli bacteria.

DNR officials spent two-and-a-half years developing a package of rules setting groundwater standards for E. coli, PFAS chemicals and other pollutants but the board scrapped the package in February. The board’s conservative majority said then that federal regulators have yet to set standards for PFAS and they were concerned about the state getting out in front of them. They also said they were worried about the cost of compliance.

Board Chairman Greg Kazmierski said the DNR shouldn't have lumped PFAS in with the other substances. He said the standards for them were “a victim of the process.”

The board’s vote Wednesday gives the department until Sept. 21, 2024 to submit a new rule to the Legislature.

Most Read

Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Lewiston-Altura Track Damage
Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm
Crash I-35
Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds

Latest News

Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements
Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul announces an environmental lawsuit in Green Bay on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football...
Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl