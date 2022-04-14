Crews continue to restore power to Taopi

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Power crews from Freeborn Mower Electric Power Cooperative continue efforts to restore power to Taopi after an EF-2 tornado tore through the town Tuesday.

According to Allan Stadheim, Director of Operations and Engineering with FMEC, 800 customers throughout Albert Lea, Taopi and London were without power due to the storms.

He said all together, 39 customers in Taopi lost power, 12 are not able to have power restored due to the building and power feed lines being destroyed. Some have been able to have power restored.

There are about six more that are still being worked on.

Stadheim said 25 power poles were destroyed in the tornado. He said this is a “all hands on deck” operation, and crews have been working in 24 hour shifts to restore power and make sure the area is safe for residents.

