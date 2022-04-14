County crews work together in tornado aftermath

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency crews are working nonstop to clean up branches and other debris in Taopi after an EF2 tornado tore through the town Tuesday.

“We are in our second day since this tornado ripped through our town but as you might see we are very busy,” Taopi mayor Mary Huntley said.

Crews are working from sun up to sun down to clean up the aftermath from a tornado ripping through the small community of Taopi.

“We’re focusing on the tree debris that’s around and any items in homes such as refrigerators or wet clothing to be put into the dumpster,” Mower County emergency manager Amy Lammey said.

There are hundreds of branches torn off trees, now piled up on the sides of the road.

“We are taking the debris from one side of the town and moving it to the other side where the county agency is actually chopping up the smaller branches and they’re also taking the bigger trees and bringing them over to one pile,” Lammey said.

While crews work tirelessly to clean up, the strong winds linger. creating even more challenges.

“The wind is giving us a little more safety. It slowed down some. We are getting more focused. Our volunteers are spread out more and working in a more focused way today, because we’re that far now,” Huntley said.

Emergency teams from all across the region are coming together to restore this community.

“We have agencies from Lyle, Adams, Hayfield out here with their dump trucks just trying to help us get this debris moved. There’s already that relationship made, but when you have a disaster like this everybody is hands on deck trying to help us out,” Lammey said.

“They’re helping keep things safe. They are keeping our traffic flowing. They’re trying to help us maintain some privacy here and just room to work,” Huntley said.

As crews continue to work, residents are still processing what happened to their home only days ago.

“As hard as it is to describe what happened to us, it’s equally difficult to how overwhelming it is,” Huntley said.

If you’d like to donate to the Taopi relief fund, checks can be sent to United Farmers State Bank in Adams. That address is P.O. Box 354 Adams, MN 55909.

