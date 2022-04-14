Advertisement

Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she’s again tested positive for COVID-19
(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she’s again tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony. She was wearing a mask.

“Today, I was experiencing very mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. I got tested as a precaution and tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore said in a statement late Wednesday.

Evers tested negative for the virus on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said.

Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days.

Moore joins is a growing list of Washington officials who are testing positive for COVID-19. House members are under a home district work schedule this week.

Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.

“I am following guidance from my doctors and quarantining. Please remain vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and practicing social distancing when possible,” she said.

Most Read

Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Lewiston-Altura Track Damage
Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm
Crash I-35
Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds

Latest News

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two more Assembly Democrats announce retirements
Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul announces an environmental lawsuit in Green Bay on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football...
Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl