Recap of storm reports from Wed; cold & windy to end the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was an extremely active night in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa last night. The National Weather Service is currently working on conducting damage surveys and will continue to do so through the rest of the week. So far, they have confirmed 5 tornadoes: an EF2 in Taopi with max winds of 132 mph, an EF1 in Spring Valley, two EF1s in Riceville, and one EF0 in Saratoga, Iowa.

Preliminary tornado surveys from the National Weather Service (KTTC)

Flooding also became an issue last night, many locations received over 2 inches of rain in just a few hours which led to ponding in fields and on roadways. Rochester International officially reported 2.41″ through this morning.

Behind this system, strong winds and cold air will move in. A wind advisory will be in place for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from 10 AM until 7 PM tomorrow. Winds are expected to be sustained at 20-30 mph, with gusts from 40-50 mph. This will definitely make any storm clean-up efforts even more difficult.

Wind advisory from 10am - 7pm Thursday (KTTC)

Those strong northerly winds bring in much cooler air, so no 60s or even 50s in our 7-day forecast. Highs in the upper 30s through the end of the workweek, nearing 40 degrees by the weekend. A small system looks to move through on Easter, possibly bringing us a bit of a wintry mixing. If you have travel plans on Sunday you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast as roads could become slick.

7-day forecast 4/13/22 (KTTC)

