PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms, Highway 56 remains closed

Taopi damage
Taopi damage(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Taopi, a town of just more than 50 people, has suffered severe storm damage from the overnight storms.

As of Wednesday morning, Highway 56 entering town was blocked off because of downed power lines. The town was evacuated early Wednesday morning with the help of Adams Fire Department.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Highway 56 is still closed and is detoured near Taopi in Mower County as utility crews continue to work to reestablish the power line connections. The highway is expected to reopen to traffic early Wednesday afternoon.

The detour is Mower County Road 7 north to Mower County Road 3 east to Mower County Road 8 south.

The town is without power and many homes are completely destroyed.

There are no casualties from the storm, but there were a few non-life-threatening injuries.

KTTC crews are in Taopi showing the damage after the storms.

RELATED STORY: Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated

Latest News

