Lewiston-Altura Track and Field equipment and stadium damaged in storm

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Lewiston-Altura Track and Field program is uncertain if it will be able to host track meets the rest of this year’s track season after its equipment was significantly damaged in the overnight storms.

The school’s track equipment and bleachers were blown all throughout the stadium by the high winds. The stadium and track were recently redone in 2019.

Part of the bleachers were ripped off the main seating area and some smaller bleachers were blown across the track.

The track team’s high jump, shot put and discus equipment were also damaged and blown off the track, some items ending up in a field nearby. Most of the items have been recovered, but crews are still looking for a main section of the team’s javelin equipment.

Part of the track was also ripped up by the winds, but the team doesn’t know the extent of the damage to the track until the sun comes out to get a better look at it.

The team was supposed to host a meet Wednesday, but it has been canceled while facility crews work to clean up the damage. Head Coach Bruce Clack says the team still plans to practice on the track, but the field athletes won’t be able to use most of their equipment for now.

Several track teams in surrounding areas, including Rushford-Peterson and St. Charles, have already reached out to the Lewiston-Altura Track and Field team to offer their facilities for practice and meets while their track is being fixed.

