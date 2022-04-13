Hy-Vee donates 14 pallets of food & $34,249 to Channel One food bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday Rochester Hy-vee store managers dropped off 14 pallets of food, water and other household items as a donation to Channel One’s food bank.

Along with the food donation, they are also donating $34,249. It’s part of the store’s Hy-Vee Scan Out Hunger Campaign. Last fall, customers could round up their totals to donate the extra funds to help fight food insecurity.

Channel One says it’s seeing twice the number of people visiting the food shelf before the pandemic, so donations like this are invaluable to the organization.

This means so much to us right now, especially with the inflation that’s going off, people who are still feeling lingering effects from the pandemic in job loss and income loss. All these things are so helpful to us. Donations like this and partnerships like Hy-vee are so important to us. We couldn’t be more grateful,” Channel One director of development & communications Jessica Sund said.

All of the donated food and water will stock Channel One’s food banks in the area, including its Olmsted County food shelf. The food shelf serves about 4,500 households every month.

