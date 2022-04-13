Advertisement

Hy-Vee donates 14 pallets of food & $34,249 to Channel One food bank

Tuesday Rochester Hy-vee store managers dropped off 14 pallets of food, water and other household items as a donation for the food bank.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday Rochester Hy-vee store managers dropped off 14 pallets of food, water and other household items as a donation to Channel One’s food bank.

Along with the food donation, they are also donating $34,249. It’s part of the store’s Hy-Vee Scan Out Hunger Campaign. Last fall, customers could round up their totals to donate the extra funds to help fight food insecurity.

Channel One says it’s seeing twice the number of people visiting the food shelf before the pandemic, so donations like this are invaluable to the organization.

This means so much to us right now, especially with the inflation that’s going off, people who are still feeling lingering effects from the pandemic in job loss and income loss. All these things are so helpful to us. Donations like this and partnerships like Hy-vee are so important to us. We couldn’t be more grateful,” Channel One director of development & communications Jessica Sund said.

All of the donated food and water will stock Channel One’s food banks in the area, including its Olmsted County food shelf. The food shelf serves about 4,500 households every month.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

Latest News

Just one registered organ donor can help save up the lives of up to 8 people.
Organ donation registration encouraged during National Donate Life Month
HAMS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
“Hams for the Holidays” campaign gives away 300 hams for free
Dodge Center Legion Post
American Legion National Commander tours posts across state
Tornado confirmed in Iowa
Confirmed tornado in Iowa