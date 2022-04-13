“Hams for the Holidays” campaign gives away 300 hams for free

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Hy-Vee and Hormel foods continued its annual “Hams for the Holidays” event.

The event took place at Graham Park, to give out 300 free hams.

“When we get to see the smile on their face when they get a free ham for the holidays and maybe ease their pocketbook a little bit, it makes us happy to be able to help,” said Chad Launderville, Hy-Vee District Store Director.

Cars were wrapped around the parking lot with people eager to get a free ham.

“I thought well maybe I’ll go and go get a ham this year. So here I am. I’m happy to have a ham because I wasn’t going to buy one,” said Rosalind Rood, a community member who received a ham.

Rochester’s first responders helped give out the hams. Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were at the event.

“It’s just nice to step out of what we normally do. Just kind of do something that’s not unexpected said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re doing something for them and they’re giving some love right back. So it’s really special.”

Community members were able to stay in their cars as first responders handed them hams.

“I think it’s wonderful. I shop mostly at Hy-Vee. I support our law enforcement, I know that’s not popular. But it’s a difficult job. I’m very grateful for HyVee and for our community,” Rood said.

Hy-Vee said the campaign has been going on for the past five years.

