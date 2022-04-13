Advertisement

“Hams for the Holidays” campaign gives away 300 hams for free

HAMS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
HAMS FOR THE HOLIDAYS(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Hy-Vee and Hormel foods continued its annual “Hams for the Holidays” event.

The event took place at Graham Park, to give out 300 free hams.

“When we get to see the smile on their face when they get a free ham for the holidays and maybe ease their pocketbook a little bit, it makes us happy to be able to help,” said Chad Launderville, Hy-Vee District Store Director.

Cars were wrapped around the parking lot with people eager to get a free ham.

“I thought well maybe I’ll go and go get a ham this year. So here I am. I’m happy to have a ham because I wasn’t going to buy one,” said Rosalind Rood, a community member who received a ham.

Rochester’s first responders helped give out the hams. Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were at the event.

“It’s just nice to step out of what we normally do. Just kind of do something that’s not unexpected said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re doing something for them and they’re giving some love right back. So it’s really special.”

Community members were able to stay in their cars as first responders handed them hams.

“I think it’s wonderful. I shop mostly at Hy-Vee. I support our law enforcement, I know that’s not popular. But it’s a difficult job. I’m very grateful for HyVee and for our community,” Rood said.

Hy-Vee said the campaign has been going on for the past five years.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

Latest News

Just one registered organ donor can help save up the lives of up to 8 people.
Organ donation registration encouraged during National Donate Life Month
Channel One Food Bank
Hy-Vee donates 14 pallets of food & $34,249 to Channel One food bank
Dodge Center Legion Post
American Legion National Commander tours posts across state
Tornado confirmed in Iowa
Confirmed tornado in Iowa