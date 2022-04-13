Advertisement

Gableman disparages how head of elections panel dresses

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election criticized how the leader of the bipartisan state elections commission dresses
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron Tuslar, (R) Harrison, regarding election integrity and the 2020 presidential election.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election criticized how the leader of the bipartisan state elections commission dresses during a radio interview.

Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election. He has released two widely panned preliminary reports and his contract runs through the end of April, but there are multiple ongoing lawsuits related to the probe.

Gableman appeared on WTAQ-AM on Tuesday and criticized a wide array of officials, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, two judges and five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.

But the Meagan Wolfe, the leader of the commission, was the only one he singled out for how she dresses.

“Black dress, white pearls — I’ve seen the act, I’ve seen the show,” Gableman said.

When host Joe Giganti said he recently saw Wolfe wearing a gold locket rather than pearls, Gableman responded, “Oh, Hillary Clinton.”

Wolfe, who was confirmed to her job by the Republican-controlled Senate, issued a written statement in response.

“I’m a professional who takes my job seriously,” Wolfe said. “Comments directed at my appearance are a far cry from being serious, and are beneath anybody who purports to be undertaking a review of subject matter as important as election integrity.”

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chairwoman of the elections commission, said Gableman should apologize and questioned why he was commenting on how women look but not men.

“I think it is disgusting that Mr. Gableman has decided to reduce himself to critiquing somebody’s clothing instead of appreciating the hard work and effort that Meagan Wolfe does as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Jacobs said. “It clearly shows that his mind is not on impartially adjudicating election questions but rather on attempting to disparage true professionals.”

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
Storm impacts Taopi
Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
Crash I-35
Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds
The full weather forecast from the 5:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Severe weather possible tonight; wintry weather returns later this week
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms, Highway 56 remains closed

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Two Republicans won’t seek reelection to Assembly
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Toney seeks removal of 5 elections commission members
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets Racine recount stand