Breezy, cool, and damp today; windy, cold days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that triggered widespread severe weather in the region on Tuesday has moved on to the east and in its wake, we have quieter, but also cooler conditions in store for today. Expect gray skies with brisk west winds and occasional light rain across the area. Temperatures will hover in the 40s today with a west breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times, certainly adding an extra chill to the air. Incidentally, the 2.25 inches of rain we officially received on Tuesday in Rochester was a record amount for the day and we now have a surplus of 1.60 inches for the month. the surplus for 2022 overall stands at 1.10 inches.

Clouds and showers will clear off this evening, but the brisk winds will persist. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s by early Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the teens at times.

Strong, powerful winds will blow even colder air into the region on Thursday as the storm system’s center remains planted just to our northeast. Expect thick clouds throughout the day with a few light snow showers and periodic sprinkles blowing through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the upper 30s with west winds at times reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour, making it feel like the 20s.

We’ll have some sunshine on Friday, but gusty winds will keep a wintry chill in the air. Expect high temperatures in the upper 30s with west winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

After a bright, but chilly Saturday, a few light rain and snow showers will move into the area from the northwest on Easter Sunday afternoon. High temperatures for both weekend days will be in the low 40s.

There will be a chance of light rain and snow showers late next Monday and again for much of Tuesday with high temperatures still only in the low and mid-40s. The remainder of the upcoming week looks drier and sunnier with temperatures slowly warming from the 40s to the mid-50s.

