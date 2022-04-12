Windy with showers today; severe weather likely tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is moving into the region from the west today, bringing mild, but unsettled weather to the area for our Tuesday. Expect increasing cloud cover with a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the midday and afternoon hours. Strong, gusty southeast winds will work to pull in warmer air, but they’ll also add an extra chill to the air, reaching 35 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, which is several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon with gusty winds. Strong to severe storms will develop later in the evening. (KTTC)

The entire area is under the threat of severe weather after 8 PM. Tornado chances will be greatest in north Iowa. (KTTC)

We'll have scattered storms in the area today with a high concentration of strong to severe storms this evening and tonight. (KTTC)

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop to our west and then rumble into the area after 8:00 this evening. At this point, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes will all be possible across the area, but the area of highest tornado risk will be south of Interstate 90 and on the Iowa side of the border. Downpours of rain in some of those storms may yield a quick half-inch to one-inch of rainfall. The primary local severe weather risk tonight will run from 8:00 to 2:00 AM. Temperatures will drop slowly to the mid and upper 40s with a gusty southwest breeze.

Temperatures will reach the low 60s today and then drop to the 40s tonight. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday behind the departing storm system. Expect occasional sunshine and brisk west winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Light snow showers and sprinkles will be possible on Thursday as some of that activity will rotate into the area on the backside of the storm system. Strong west winds will gust to 40 or 50 miles per hour throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Temps will be much cooler over the next several days. There will be spotty rain showers Wednesday with a few snow showers showing up on Thursday and Sunday. (KTTC)

After a couple of bright, but chilly days Friday and Saturday, another storm system will graze the area to the south, bringing a chance for light snow showers and perhaps a little light rain for Easter Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Temps will be colder than normal for the next several days. (KTTC)

