Advertisement

Strong storms Tuesday night; Cold temperatures through the weekend

Severe threat Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The highest potential for severe storms will be to the south of I-90.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KTTC)

Areas in pink have a level 4 out of 5 threat level tonight. Storms will begin to develop around 7 p.m. west of I-35. Supercell thunderstorms will be possible with the first initial development. These will primarily be the areas in pink. Storms will race to the east-northeast and eventually form into a long line of thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Threats
Severe Weather Threats(KTTC)

All modes of severe weather are in play tonight. Hail appears to be the highest threat with how strong updrafts could be. We could be looking at the potential of baseball-sized hail, especially in areas south of I-90. Strong winds and tornadoes are also likely Tuesday night.

Timing:

The timing for initial thunderstorm development will be around 7 p.m. for areas west of I-35 in Iowa. Storms should reach Hwy-52 by 9-11 p.m. and near the Mississippi River after 11 p.m.

Rochester should begin to see the threat of storms after 9 p.m.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

Latest News

The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Windy with showers today; severe weather likely tonight
The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 5:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Severe weather possible tonight; wintry weather returns later this week
The full weather forecast from the 5:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather