Strong storms Tuesday night; Cold temperatures through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The highest potential for severe storms will be to the south of I-90.

SPC Outlook (KTTC)

Areas in pink have a level 4 out of 5 threat level tonight. Storms will begin to develop around 7 p.m. west of I-35. Supercell thunderstorms will be possible with the first initial development. These will primarily be the areas in pink. Storms will race to the east-northeast and eventually form into a long line of thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Threats (KTTC)

All modes of severe weather are in play tonight. Hail appears to be the highest threat with how strong updrafts could be. We could be looking at the potential of baseball-sized hail, especially in areas south of I-90. Strong winds and tornadoes are also likely Tuesday night.

Timing:

The timing for initial thunderstorm development will be around 7 p.m. for areas west of I-35 in Iowa. Storms should reach Hwy-52 by 9-11 p.m. and near the Mississippi River after 11 p.m.

Rochester should begin to see the threat of storms after 9 p.m.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.