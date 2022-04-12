Advertisement

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Football coaches remember Pat Lund
Football coaches remember Pat Lund
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
Former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund