Severe weather possible tonight; wintry weather returns later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is moving into the region from the west today, bringing mild, but unsettled weather to the area for our Tuesday. Expect increasing cloud cover with a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the midday and afternoon hours. Strong, gusty southeast winds will work to pull in warmer air, but they’ll also add an extra chill to the air, reaching 35 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, which is several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop to our west and then rumble into the area after 8:00 this evening. At this point, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes will all be possible across the area, but the area of highest tornado risk will be south of Interstate 90 and on the Iowa side of the border. Downpours of rain in some of those storms may yield a quick half-inch to one-inch of rainfall. The primary local severe weather risk tonight will run from 8:00 to 2:00 AM. Temperatures will drop slowly to the mid and upper 40s with a gusty southwest breeze.

A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday behind the departing storm system. Expect occasional sunshine and brisk west winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We'll have showers and storms today, the strongest occurring in the evening. Light rain will be possible Wednesday with sparse, light snow showers Thursday and again on Easter Sunday. (KTTC)

Light snow showers and sprinkles will be possible on Thursday as some of that activity will rotate into the area on the backside of the storm system. Strong west winds will gust to 40 or 50 miles per hour throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

After a couple of bright, but chilly days Friday and Saturday, another storm system will graze the area to the south, bringing a chance for light snow showers and perhaps a little light rain for Easter Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the low 40s.

After a spring-like Tuesday, colder air will invade the region. Snow showers and raw wind will make for a cold and unpleasant Thursday. (KTTC)

