Rochester mayor seeks re-election

MAYOR KIM NORTON
MAYOR KIM NORTON(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has announced she is running for re-election. She was the first woman elected to lead the city of Rochester in 2018.

She is now the third candidate in the mayoral race joining Brad Trahan and Britt Noser.

“I love finding solutions to problems facing our community,” Mayor Norton said.

She says she looks forward to tackling new projects that will benefit Rochester in the years to come.

If you live in Rochester, you will see the mayoral race on your ballot in November.

