Olmsted County raises awareness about child abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Olmsted County is partnering with other organizations to educate the community on warning signs of abuse and also educating about prevention.

According 2020 federal statistics, there were nearly 700,00 reports of child abuse in the country, and 1,700 child deaths due to abuse.

Olmsted County is a part of the Voices for Children coalition, a multidisciplinary committee whose goal is to spread awareness and education about child abuse prevention in our community.

Other organizations involved in Voices for Children include Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools, Zumbro Valley Mental Health, Winona State University, Home Federal Bank, Olmsted Medical Center, Olmsted County Public Health and Family Service Rochester.

According to Mayo Clinic, warning signs of child abuse include but aren’t limited to a child withdrawing, symptoms of depression or anxiety, school problems, bruises, inappropriate sexual behavior or self harm.

Tiffany Kacir with Olmsted County Child & Family Services advises that checking in on children, parents or caregivers can be an instrumental part of prevention.

“Even just that simple thing of that reach out, of checking in,” Kacir said. “Hey, you brought over a meal to the family, because you know, maybe they’re struggling a little bit. Those little things can add up and make a huge difference for kids.”

Kacir said when someone alerts them to possible abuse, there is a strict protocol they have to follow and it is complicated.

“We screen any alleged maltreatment reports,” she said. “If there is something that comes up as a worry, we do offer voluntary services for the family. If there is something that rises to the level that it is substantiated, then we would open it to ongoing case management, then work along side the family to address whatever worries they have be having.”

She said during distance learning amid school shut downs, they saw fewer reports and now that children are back in school, the numbers have slightly increased.

There are two virtual workshops available to the public that aim to educate on warning signs of abuse and prevention. They require registration.

If a child is suspected of being abused or neglected and is in immediate danger, call 911. If the child is not in immediate danger call Olmsted County Protection Intake at 507-328-6130, or if after normal business hours, call 507-535-5625.

