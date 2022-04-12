Advertisement

Multiple crashes on I-35 due to strong winds

Crash I-35
Crash I-35(MnDOT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEAR MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – There have been multiple reports of crashes on I-35 north of Medford due to strong winds.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), southbound lanes between Faribault and Medford were closed due to the crashes, but are back open again.

If traveling in that area be aware of numerous crashes.

More updates to come.

