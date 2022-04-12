MNDOT and Ulland Brothers host open house to showcase future of Highway 65

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Main Street in Albert Lea, also known as Highway 65, will have a new look come October, 2022.

“It is definitely tired and in need of a smoothing out, as you would say,” said Chris Harber, a project manager for Ulland Brothers in Albert Lea.

The project is set to begin April 25, which may have an impact on traffic flow for several weeks.

“We’ll have two detours that will be set up,” said Harber. “There will be some intersections that will be closed.”

The main stretch of this project will go from the Shellrock River bridge until the Newton Intersection downtown. The purpose of this renovation is for flood mitigation.

“We’re raising the grade to try to alleviate some of the storm water issues in that area,” said Adam Miller, a MNDOT chief construction inspector. “We’re readjusting the curb lines, changing the drainage underneath the road, and raising the road in that area to get all that water to get to the storm water ponds to collect there to filter out instead of collecting on the roadway.”

That’s not the only major update to Main St., more sidewalks, traffic lights, and reduced conflict intersections. Those intersections will be closer to I-90 and I-35.

“So, they’ll no longer be able to stop at a stop sign there and try to cut across,” said Miller.

The estimated cost for the project, in its totality, will be a little more than $13.4 million. Most of the funding comes from state and federal infrastructure resources, but Albert Lea residents may still foot some of the bill.

“There’s actually a fairly good chunk that’s city funds for underground things that a normal person wouldn’t see,” said Miller.

“The city is paying for a portion of the utility work going on that’s in the reconstruct section,” said Harber.

