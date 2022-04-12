Advertisement

Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes

By Beret Leone
Apr. 11, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From Rochester, to Grand Meadow and Austin, Pat Lund covered it all.

Pat died late Thursday night after battling an illness. While he will be remembered for many things, it’s undeniable that the tenacity and dedication he gave to his sports coverage will be something that lives on.

“The attention he brought to sports in south eastern Minnesota, the attention he brought to programs will resonate from Spring Grove to Owatonna,” Owatonna head football coach Jeff Williams said. “And that’s a pretty expansive territory.”

“After all these years, Pat was and is the face of high school football in south eastern Minnesota,” Grand Meadow head football Gary Sloan said. “Obviously Rochester got a lot of coverage, but he was very good, KTTC was very good, at covering the small schools around the area. I just recognize him from not someone from Rochester, but someone who represented all of south eastern Minnesota.”

While Pat didn’t just cover football, Friday night lights were extra special.

“He was really good at balancing coverage between boys and girls. Big sports and smaller sports, and giving everybody their due recognition,” Sloan said.

“I think Pat reinvigorated south eastern Minnesota football. It just really became a big deal because of the attention that he provided to it,” Williams said.

Beyond the stats and the hustle, Pat’s coverage was all about the players.

“It really meant a lot for Pat to come and capture that. Those kids leave their heart and soul on the field,” Williams said.

“They remember when they were recognized and what they were recognized for and I think those memoires can’t be replaced,” Sloan said.

Memories, thanks to Pat.

“When someone is as good as Pat was, and is an icon, it’s an honor to have their name mentioned. So, he had a lot of influence on kids,” Sloan said.

KTTC plans to honor Pat Lund in a half hour special Thursday on KTTC at 6:30 p.m.

