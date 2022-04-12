Advertisement

Gov. Walz gives condolences for Pat Lund’s death

Gov. Walz gives condolences for Pat Lund’s death
Gov. Walz gives condolences for Pat Lund’s death(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted his condolences to Pat Lund’s family and friends. Last Thursday, Pat died after a long fight with illness.

Pat had worked in the sports department at KTTC for 30 years, and retired as the sports director in 2020.

In his tweet, Governor Walz said “Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to Pat’s family and friends. He was a great sports broadcaster and will be missed by so many.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
One dead, two injured in Rochester crash on East Circle Drive
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
COVID-19 vaccine
Mayo Clinic recommends second COVID booster amid concerns of another surge

Latest News

MAYOR KIM NORTON
Rochester mayor seeks re-election
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Piles of donated fire gear to send to Ukraine
Oronoco Fire Department overwhelmed with donations for Ukraine
The department has seen an outpouring of donations from fire departments across the state of...
Oronoco Fire Dept. donations for Ukraine