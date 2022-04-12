Gov. Walz gives condolences for Pat Lund’s death

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted his condolences to Pat Lund’s family and friends. Last Thursday, Pat died after a long fight with illness.

Pat had worked in the sports department at KTTC for 30 years, and retired as the sports director in 2020.

In his tweet, Governor Walz said “Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to Pat’s family and friends. He was a great sports broadcaster and will be missed by so many.”

Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to Pat’s family and friends. He was a great sports broadcaster and will be missed by so many. https://t.co/QiJYDrqfSq — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2022

