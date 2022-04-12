Gov. Walz gives condolences for Pat Lund’s death
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted his condolences to Pat Lund’s family and friends. Last Thursday, Pat died after a long fight with illness.
Pat had worked in the sports department at KTTC for 30 years, and retired as the sports director in 2020.
In his tweet, Governor Walz said “Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to Pat’s family and friends. He was a great sports broadcaster and will be missed by so many.”
