Fresh Air Fitness returns to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Outdoor fitness classes are returning to downtown Rochester, and will feature more class types and sessions this year.

Presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Winona State University, Rochester Campus Activity Board will have sessions in May and June 2022 for Fresh Air Fitness.

The sessions are free and will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Central Park and will rotate between yoga, dance, and senior classes. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Zumba classes will be hosted in Peace Plaza.

All classes will be taught by 125 Live instructors.

“These outdoor classes were a great way to celebrate spring and reconnect with the community in 2021,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “We’re excited to expand the program to three days a week with a new partnership with 125 Live.”

Registration is required to attend. Find class types and reservation links here.

