Four Daughters’ Winery to open distillery by Memorial Day

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Four Daughters’ Winery in Spring Valley is adding a distillery to boost bourbon Production. The winery began producing bourbon full time during the pandemic shutdowns, which was a huge success for the vineyard, according to winemaker Justin Osborne.

“People are more excited for this than for any other product we have done and in all of our preliminary sampling and trials of having people try it, the feedback has been so good and we were so pleased in the fact that the feedback was so good that at the beginning of 2021, we decided that ‘Hey this is really good, were gonna double production.’ and so we scaled up after just one year and we doubled our production.” said Osborne. “The winery also wanted to have a broader audience for men and women to come and enjoy.”

Four Daughters hopes to have the distillery up and running by Memorial Day.

