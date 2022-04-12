Advertisement

Experts: Protect backyard flocks against the avian flu

A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.(Georgia Poultry Lab)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian flu is infecting birds across the country, and experts warn it could spread to flocks in your backyard.

Experts said the best way to keep your birds protected is to avoid attracting wild birds and waterfowl to your home.

You should also limit visitors and avoid traveling with your birds.

In many cases, changes in energy, appetite and water consumption are the first signs of the illness.

Bird owners who suspect the flu is spreading through their flock should contact animal health officials right away.

The flu has caused poultry prices to rise, and it’s causing more people to consider getting flocks of their own.

“Uniquely enough, here we are approaching the Easter season which is a very high demand for eggs, and so that’s why we’re probably motivated from an economic standpoint,” said Brad Schloesser, Dean of Agriculture at South Central College.

Experts said there are some things you should know before you buy.

“If you are thinking of doing it in a small scale just in the backyard, make sure you’re informed about, ok what are the responsibilities and how do we best do this to care for the animal so they can provide for you,” Schloesser added.

The USDA said grocery shoppers shouldn’t be worried about buying poultry products.

Infected birds are prohibited from being sold.

