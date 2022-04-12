Athlete of the Week - Beau Zimmerman, Cannon Falls Baseball

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a pretty great week for Beau Zimmerman.

As the Cannon Falls senior threw a five-inning no-hitter on Monday, striking out 11 of the 17 batters he faced.

“I feel unstoppable like every pitch that I throw its always working. I can mix up my speeds pretty good,” Beau Zimmerman said.

With an arsenal that includes a fastball, change up, curveball and slider, Zimmerman has been electric.

However, there’s something he likes a little more than strikeouts.

“Probably a homer,” Zimmerman said.

“People that have been around this program a long time they said have you ever had a guy it a home run in the first game,” Cannon Falls Head Baseball Coach Bucky Lindow said.

“Then after the second game they said for sure that’s never happening and I said not in my memory.”

That second homer came on Monday too and it was a grand slam the first in Zimmerman’s career.

“Right away I swung and it was gone right away, I just started jogging the bases,” Zimmerman said.

A rare two-players its taken a lot of work for Zimmerman to get here.

“I’ve been putting a lot in the weight room and stuff and I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I feel like that has showed out for hitting-wise.”

“He’s just a very versatile all-around player. I probably could play him at any place defensively. He’s caught before, he’s played every infield position,” Lindow said.

Its his mentality more than his physicality, that has Coach Bucky Lindow impressed.

“I’ve enjoyed watching him grow into that maturity of knowing, ‘Hey I’m going to go out there and compete, but I’m also going to keep it under control, going to keep my composure and be the best I can be.”

That drive has him competing on the mound and in the box. He’s hoping it turns into success for his team.

“I want to get everyone right. Hopefully win the section championship,” Zimmerman said.

