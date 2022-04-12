Advertisement

American Legion National Commander tours posts across state

The American Legion National Commander is making his rounds to different posts around the state to talk about the issues currently impacting Minnesota veterans.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Around 50 American Legion members and community leaders met at the Dodge Center American Legion on Tuesday for lunch and to discuss these issues.

Before coming to Dodge Center, the National Commander had breakfast and spoke at the Red Wing American Legion Post Tuesday morning.

The National Commander Paul Dillard says touring to different posts and talking with members helps spread the word on these issues and foster a sense of community between veterans,

Instead of putting it in writing, to deliver the information to them, I think it’s so much more important. They’ve got to hear these things, and the only way their going to is for someone to come out that’s not a member of their post maybe or a member of their department, and they get a different feel for it, and say hey this is real,” he said.

The tour continues Tuesday with breakfast at the Post in Austin.

