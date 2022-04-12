Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash Rochester
UPDATE: NE Rochester crash leaves woman, 22, dead, two others injured
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on Pat Lund’s impact on athletes
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Football coaches remember Pat Lund
Football coaches remember Pat Lund
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
Former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund