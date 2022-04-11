Two winners to land free tuition at Iowa community college

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – North Iowa Area Community College wants those 23 and older to apply for what it’s calling an ‘Extreme Makeover.’ It’s the 16th year NIACC has provided this opportunity for a couple adult students to return to college at no cost.

Two winners will receive an entire year of free tuition, textbooks and more. Additionally, three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2022-23 academic year.

To enter this year’s contest, simply fill out the online form and tell why you need or deserve an educational makeover. If you’re at least 23 years old and haven’t taken a NIACC credit class in the past three years, you’re eligible to apply for Extreme Makeover: College Edition. For contest rules and to enter the Extreme Makeover: College Edition, call 1-888-GO NIACC or visit www.niacc.edu/admissions/extreme-makeover.

Entries must be received by noon on April 24th.

