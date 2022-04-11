Advertisement

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night

Mainly after 8 p.m. for SE Minnesota
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week was Severe Weather Awareness week and Minnesota and now this week we are tracking a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

The severe weather outlook for northern Iowa is a threat level 3 out of 5 (for areas in red) Tuesday evening. Right now, this appears to be the greatest threat of strong winds and tornadoes. Thunderstorms will develop west of I-35 around 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll race to the east-northeast as a long line of storms develops along a frontal boundary after 8 p.m. Storms should approach Hwy-52 after 9 p.m. The threat level for most of SE Minnesota is a level 2 out of 5 with the main threats of strong winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes will still be possible in areas in orange as this line moves out of our area.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures behind this week’s weather-maker will take a nose dive. Highs will return to the upper 30s Thursday and Friday with strong northwesterly winds. Highs will stay around 10-15 degrees below average for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Lows will take a nose dive too this week. Overnight lows will drop well below freezing in the middle and lower 20s.

Stay weather-aware Tuesday night!

Nick

