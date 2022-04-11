Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week was Severe Weather Awareness week and Minnesota and now this week we are tracking a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

SPC Outlook (KTTC)

The severe weather outlook for northern Iowa is a threat level 3 out of 5 (for areas in red) Tuesday evening. Right now, this appears to be the greatest threat of strong winds and tornadoes. Thunderstorms will develop west of I-35 around 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll race to the east-northeast as a long line of storms develops along a frontal boundary after 8 p.m. Storms should approach Hwy-52 after 9 p.m. The threat level for most of SE Minnesota is a level 2 out of 5 with the main threats of strong winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes will still be possible in areas in orange as this line moves out of our area.

Weather App (KTTC)

Don’t forget you can download the FREE KTTC Weather Authority App! You can get instant notifications for severe weather alerts and we send push alerts when we have new forecast data!

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures behind this week’s weather-maker will take a nose dive. Highs will return to the upper 30s Thursday and Friday with strong northwesterly winds. Highs will stay around 10-15 degrees below average for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Lows will take a nose dive too this week. Overnight lows will drop well below freezing in the middle and lower 20s.

Stay weather-aware Tuesday night!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.