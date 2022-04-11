Advertisement

Staffing shortages could cause limited spots at summer camps

Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley, is in desperate need of counselors for...
Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley, is in desperate need of counselors for the upcoming season.(FREE TO USE)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As warmer weather approaches, it might have you thinking about summer plans. But, if you’re thinking about summer camp, your options might be limited.

“I don’t know where everyone is,” Good Earth Village Executive Director Diana Parks said.

Parks said Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley, is in desperate need of 18 more counselors for the upcoming summer. If they can’t make those hires, the could be short hundreds of campers.

“My estimation is that we would be short about 500 kids,” Parks said. “Whatever staff we have hired, we’re gonna cap the capacity. Which just limits the number of kids we can welcome.”

According to Parks, most their counselors are colleges students. Hiring this year has been even more difficult, as they’ve had to put a halt to their on campus recruiting events because of the pandemic.

“There’s been an interruption in that pipeline,” she said. “Someone who’s already been here, and then the friends they recruit from their schools.”

Other staff blame the staffing crisis on a higher cost of living. Counselors at Good Earth are paid $450/week. Room and board is free, but some say it’s not enough.

“I think the other part is that a lot of other college students who don’t live on campus, who do rent an apartment during the summer, are still on the hook for that kind of rent,” Parks added.

Parks said when it comes to finding staff, Good Earth isn’t the only camp in need ahead of this summer.

“All of my collogues across the country are finding it equally difficult,” she said.

If you’re interested in applying to become a counselor, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
COVID-19 vaccine
Mayo Clinic recommends second COVID booster amid concerns of another surge
Jackie's Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester resident hosts 24th annual Jackie’s Easter Egg Hunt
Former Alexandria police chief charged with theft

Latest News

The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Authorities investigate the scene of a Tuesday evening fatal shooting in Roseville, Minn. on...
Roseville officer injured in shootout released from hospital
Minneapolis mural of pop icon Prince to be finished in June
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting