RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community and Technical College Automotive Technician Program Auto Auction will return Saturday with a new set of vehicles up for grabs.

The auto auction is happening Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The vehicles this year range from pickup trucks to sedans. The students fix them up and get them ready to sell.

Over the years, they’ve sold many vehicles. Some have sold for as low as $25 and as much as $8,000. The average price is about $1,600. The money goes to help buy new teaching equipment for the program.

Program leader Mike Harding said there are 20 students in the first phase of the program and 10 in the second year. He said there is also a waiting list. He said auto technicians continue to be in high demand.

“There’s a ton of job openings right now in the technician field to fix cars, trucks,” he said. “There’s technicians out in the field these days making more than $100,000.”

He said they will possibly be getting an electric car for the program within the next year. It will allow students to learn how to work on electric vehicles, building on their skills and making them more attractive to prospective employers.

For the list of rules and vehicles, click here.

