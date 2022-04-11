Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who woke up to news of a mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids were shocked that something like this could happen in their community. Those we spoke with say they’re concerned about safety in the city.

”I want to leave, I’ve been wanting to leave for the last year,” Ann Marie Mahnke said.

Mahnke said she is a homeless mother who no longer feels safe on the streets in Cedar Rapids.

”My concern is we have children out here, we have homeless children what if one of the kids were down there when it happened? The kids are asking us what happened and why,” Mahnke said.

Mahnke said her boyfriend was sleeping in a nearby alley when the shooting took place and he found himself caught in the chaos.

”He said the fence was kicked over on top of him. He got out okay,” Mahnke said.

Meanwhile others, like Marcus Pryor, woke up to hear about the shooting on Sunday morning.

”It just sucks because it never used to be like this,” Pryor said.

Pryor said that he has lived in Cedar Rapids his entire life. As a parent, he said that he’s concerned when it comes to safety in the city.

”It makes you not even want to do any activities out here like that. I’ve got kids out here so it just sucks,” Pryor said.

Mahnke told us those who don’t have a place to call home are especially fearful.

”We’ve got a lot of people crying because they don’t know where they’re going to sleep tonight because they’re scared, scared to sleep in the alley, scared to sleep outside,” Mahnke said.

