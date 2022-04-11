Advertisement

Judge rules Finkenauer did not qualify for primary ballot

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers earlier this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will not appear on Iowa’s June 7 Democratic primary ballot after a ruling from a judge late Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Register.

Two Republicans challenged Finkenauer’s nomination papers, claiming she didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. The State Objections Panel rejected their challenge.

Last night’s ruling reversed that rejection, moving Finkenauer off the primary ballot. That decision is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from Dubuque, is competing for the democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
COVID-19 vaccine
Mayo Clinic recommends second COVID booster amid concerns of another surge
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Jackie's Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester resident hosts 24th annual Jackie’s Easter Egg Hunt
Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Latest News

Summer camps struggle to find staff
Staffing shortages could cause limited spots at summer camps
Ukraine Event in Rochester
Event for Ukraine raises funds, awareness
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley, is in desperate need of counselors for...
Staffing shortages could cause limited spots at summer camps