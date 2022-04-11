How the public’s view of Obamacare has changed in the last 12 years

(CNN) - The Affordable Care Act was signed into law by former President Barack Obama nearly 12 years ago and last week, Obama commemorated the anniversary with President Joe Biden at the White House.

“We passed the ACA, I’ve said it before, that was a high point of my time here because it reminded me and it reminded us of what is possible,” Obama said last week.

Today, about 14 million get private health insurance through Obamacare and another 14 million people get insurance through expanded Medicaid programs. That is about 9% of the U.S. population insured because of Obamacare.

Under the law, insurance companies cannot deny you or charge you more because of a pre-existing condition, children can stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26 and prescription drug costs are lower for nearly 12 million seniors.

However, it was a rocky start for Obamacare.

CNN reporter Elizabeth Cohen tried for two weeks back then to get an account and log in to healthcare.gov.

Obama acknowledged the issues, saying that the website troubles “didn’t help” the program at the beginning.

For a long time, Obamacare was relatively unpopular, but that changed in 2017 when Republicans tried to repeal the law.

“That was the moment when Obamacare became popular,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Former President Donald Trump tried to convince Americans that Obamacare was bad.

“We will repeal and replace Obamacare. You watch,” Trump said.

Efforts to do so failed when three Republican senators voted against repealing it, including the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Levitt says he believes public opinion of the law changed because it appeared that “Republicans were trying to weaken pre-existing condition protections, take coverage away from people, increase the premiums people would pay.”

“That was a very unpopular effort,” he said.

Levitt believes that for now, Obamacare is here to stay.

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday spoke about the Affordable Care Act. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Last year, Biden expanded financial assistance for people to buy Obamacare insurance through 2022, and he is working on fixing the so-called “Family Glitch” in Obamacare that would help insure more families of working parents.

“Under the current rules, a working mom is told as long as she can afford employer-based coverage for herself, she can’t qualify for premium subsidies to afford coverage for her family. Cover her, but not her family,” he said.

With the fix, an estimated 200,000 more people would gain insurance and nearly 1 million people would pay less for their insurance.

Currently, Obamacare enjoys records enrollment, and Obama says there is a reason it is so popular 12 years later.

“It’s done what it’s supposed to do. It’s made a difference,” he said.

There are still 12 states that have chosen not to expand Medicaid. Biden has tried to clean up that coverage gap for more than 2 million people, but his efforts were thwarted by Congress last year.

