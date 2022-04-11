Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Rochester crash on East Circle Drive

Fatal car crash Rochester
Fatal car crash Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of 2:45 p.m. Monday traffic is backed up because of a deadly crash. Both sides of East Circle Drive NE are blocked. Viola Road is both blocked off as well. Traffic is being diverted.

Rochester Police confirm the crash is fatal. A female driver of one vehicle died at the scene. Her passenger and the other driver were transported to the hospital. The KTTC team on the scene says one of the cars was a gray sedan.

The area remains closed to traffic as of 3:30 p.m.

RPD says a call came in around 1:23 p.m. Forensic mapping and a drone team is on the scene to determine what exactly happened. Witnesses say it was a head-on crash.

Local school buses have been informed this area is blocked off.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
COVID-19 vaccine
Mayo Clinic recommends second COVID booster amid concerns of another surge
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Jackie's Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester resident hosts 24th annual Jackie’s Easter Egg Hunt

Latest News

Niacc
Two winners to land free tuition at Iowa community college
A car crash.
Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU
An RCTC auto tech student works on a vehicle that will be up for auction
RCTC Auto Auction returns this weekend
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot