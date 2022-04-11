One dead, two injured in Rochester crash on East Circle Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of 2:45 p.m. Monday traffic is backed up because of a deadly crash. Both sides of East Circle Drive NE are blocked. Viola Road is both blocked off as well. Traffic is being diverted.

Rochester Police confirm the crash is fatal. A female driver of one vehicle died at the scene. Her passenger and the other driver were transported to the hospital. The KTTC team on the scene says one of the cars was a gray sedan.

The area remains closed to traffic as of 3:30 p.m.

Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 1:23 pm on East Circle Drive NE near Century Valley Road NE. The area is currently closed to traffic. — City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) April 11, 2022

RPD says a call came in around 1:23 p.m. Forensic mapping and a drone team is on the scene to determine what exactly happened. Witnesses say it was a head-on crash.

Local school buses have been informed this area is blocked off.

