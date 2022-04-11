Advertisement

Event for Ukraine raises funds, awareness

Ukraine Event in Rochester
Ukraine Event in Rochester
By Zach Fuller
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center filled with the sounds of Ukraine Sunday through music and poetry for a good cause.

The event was to raise not only funds to help Ukraine during its defense after a Russian attack, but also to bring about awareness of a country organizers say is unique on its own.

“It’s a really important country where it’s situated and its history, and that resonates with people,” said Organizer Ana Hopkins Folpe. “It’s a larger struggle we have for freedom and self-determination which, certainly as Americans, we can relate to.”

Some of the fun included a silent auction of Ukrainian made goods, making Vinok flower head bands, and art by making seasonal Pysanky eggs. There also was Ukrainian-style food.

All proceeds will go to “Razom for Ukraine,” which is a non-profit providing aid to the medical operations of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minneapolis.

