Crash near Sekapp Orchard in Rochester leaves man in ICU

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is in critical condition after a crash in East Rochester.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on College View Road East near the Sekapp Orchard.

Rochester Crash Near Sekapp Orchard (KTTC)

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kevin Schreurs, 82, of Rochester, was walking across the road to his parked car after leaving Sekapp Orchard with his wife.

As he stepped into the street, a 25-year-old driver from Elba hit him, deputies said.

Schreurs was taken to the hospital and has since been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The woman driving was going the speed limit at the time, which is 50 miles per hour.

OCSO said parking on the shoulder in that area is illegal.

No charges have been filed.

