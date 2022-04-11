Bright and mild today; severe storms are possible in the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright, mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend will carry over to start our work week today, even though a cold front has moved through the region. Clouds have moved into the area while brisk west winds have developed in the wake of that frontal passage, but it looks like both elements will be here for a short time only. Expect increasing sunshine this morning with a diminishing breeze for most of the day as the front pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a slight westerly breeze.

We'll have abundant sunshine for most of the day with high temps in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

Sunshine will take over and warm temps into the upper 50s later today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will warm into the 50s today with upper 30s later tonight. (KTTC)

Warm air will build into the region for Tuesday on gusty southeast winds ahead of a potent storm system that will be approaching from the west. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with a larger threat of more widespread, potentially severe storms in the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has determined that the entire area is at an elevated risk for severe weather, mainly after 6:00 PM. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible with some downpours of heavy rainfall. The greatest risk locally will be in north Iowa where the risk is level three if five in the latest outlook.

The entire viewing area will be under the threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, some early and a few isolated storms may redevelop in the afternoon just behind the storm system and there is a lower level of severe weather risk. We’ll have brisk southwest winds with partly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Strong thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. Snow showers will be possible Thursday and again Sunday. (KTTC)

Colder air will blow into the region Thursday in the wake of the departing storm system. A few snow showers and sprinkles will be possible in the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s and it will feel even colder than that because of strong northwest winds that will reach 50 miles per hour at times. Wind chill indices will only be in the teens and 20s.

After a bright and chilly stretch of weather Friday and Saturday, we’ll have a few more snow showers and perhaps a little light rain on Easter Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with brisk northeast winds.

We'll have mild temps for the first part of the week with increasing thunderstorm chances. Colder weather will return late this week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.