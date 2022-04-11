Beautiful sunshine today; windy with severe storms possible in the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright, mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend will carry over to start our work week today, even though a cold front has moved through the region. The clouds and strong winds we dealt with earlier today have cleared out and now we’re enjoying mild sunshine and more of a moderate breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s this afternoon with a slight westerly breeze.

We'll have abundant sunshine for the rest of our Monday with highs in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

Temps will climb into the upper 50s today and then drop into the upper 30s tonight. (KTTC)

Warm air will build into the region for Tuesday on gusty southeast winds ahead of a potent storm system that will be approaching from the west. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with a larger threat of more widespread, potentially severe storms in the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has determined that the entire area is at an elevated risk for severe weather, mainly after 6:00 PM. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible with some downpours of heavy rainfall. The greatest risk locally will be in north Iowa where the risk is level three if five in the latest outlook.

The entire area is under the threat of severe weather late Tuesday. (KTTC)

We'll have chances for strong thunderstorms late Tuesday and for part of Wednesday. A few light snow showers will be possible Thursday and Sunday. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, some early and a few isolated storms may redevelop in the afternoon just behind the storm system and there is a lower level of severe weather risk. We’ll have brisk southwest winds with partly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Colder air will blow into the region Thursday in the wake of the departing storm system. A few snow showers and sprinkles will be possible in the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s and it will feel even colder than that because of strong northwest winds that will reach 50 miles per hour at times. Wind chill indices will only be in the teens and 20s.

We'll have mild temps early in the week before things get much colder late in the week. (KTTC)

After a bright and chilly stretch of weather Friday and Saturday, we’ll have a few more snow showers and perhaps a little light rain on Easter Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with brisk northeast winds.

We'll have a long stretch of cold weather in the area from late this week through the early part of next week. (KTTC)

