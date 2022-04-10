Showers and storms expected this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A relatively quiet night is ahead for the region with mild temperatures in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. A few stray rain showers are possible throughout the evening with breezy west winds at 10-15 mph.

Wind forecast this week (KTTC)

Monday starts off the new week with highs in the mid to upper 50s with partly sunny skies and breezy west winds.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday (KTTC)

Our next spring weather-maker moves in for the midweek, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with hail, wind, and heavy rainfall as the main concerns. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s with strong winds on both days.

Tracking rain and storm chances (KTTC)

By Thursday, colder air funnels into the region on the tail end of this system, bringing the chance for isolated snow showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday before switching over to rain. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Below normal temperatures in the low 40s remain through the weekend with more clouds than sun expected.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

