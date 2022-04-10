Advertisement

Roseville officer injured in shootout released from hospital

Authorities investigate the scene of a Tuesday evening fatal shooting in Roseville, Minn. on...
Authorities investigate the scene of a Tuesday evening fatal shooting in Roseville, Minn. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence, officials say. A gunman fired more than 100 rounds in the neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died, police said Wednesday. (Nick Ferraro/ Pioneer Press via AP)(Nick Ferraro/ Pioneer Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A suburban Minneapolis officer who was seriously injured when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a shootout with police has been released from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was greeted by a line of squad cars and applauding officers from Roseville and other local departments as he emerged from Regions Hospital Friday in a wheelchair.

The Star Tribune reports that Duxbury required surgery to remove a bullet from his neck after he was shot by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in a residential Roseville neighborhood on Tuesday.

Werling, who moved around the wooded area and continued to shoot at officers and houses after Duxbury was injured, was eventually shot by police and later died. Werling was known to police because of previous mental health-related calls.

